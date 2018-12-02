Nikky Haley’s tenure as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations is a huge disappointment. As the daughter of devout Sikhs (a highly progressive world religion) she was an apologist for President Trump and eagerly embraced his disastrous polices.
Under her leadership the United States withdrew from the Paris climate accord; the U.N. Human Rights Council; the Iran nuclear deal; UNRWA, the U.N. agency that provides humanitarian aid to Palestinians; and UNESCO, the U.N. educational and cultural agency. She supported national security adviser John Bolton’s threat to impose sanctions on judges on the International Criminal Court, terrified that it would expose war crimes committed by Israel and the U.S.
Haley was also involved with overseeing a $200 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia which has made the U.S. complicit in Saudi Arabia’s war crimes in Yemen. She concurred with Trump’s disastrous decision to move Israel’s capital to Jerusalem.
She gained the trust of the president by lathering him with flattery making the absurd claim, “the United States is now respected.” No, Ms. Haley, nothing could be further from the truth. How quickly she has forgotten the derisive laughter at the UN when Trump boasted about all his accomplishments.
Under Trump’s/Haley’s “leadership” we have weakened the NATO alliance, alienated relationships with our northern and southern neighbors, the European Union and insulted Africa countries with vulgar expletives.
Jagjit Singh
Los Altos, Calif.
