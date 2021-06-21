A father – an embodiment of love, affection and silent support – one who carefully nurtures his children, giving them a feeling of confidence and well being. A father, because of whom we take our first step, reassured that he has our back, in case we fall. Just the feeling of knowing that no matter how big the problem, we can rely on our father for finding a solution. His comforting words act like a soothing balm, amid stressful situations.
A father’s sacrifices are never documented. His reward is always his own smile.
In that sense, every man or woman who embodies that unflinching faith in themselves. to carefully nurture a life to a vibrant bloom, is a father, a jazba or a passion we celebrate today, rather than a physical role.
Happy Father’s Day to each person, to whom caring comes naturally as an act of kindness, without expecting a reward in return.
Suneel Kakkar
San Jose, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.