Sen. Bob Menendez has wished the Indian American community a Happy Navaratri. The message reads:
“New Jersey’s rich and vibrant diversity is what makes our state so great. It’s the place where peoples from all over the world come, settle down, build families, start small businesses, and pursue the American dream. Indian-Americans, in particular, have contributed mightily to our society and economy, and made our communities and state better places to live. At this time of year, we join with our Indian-American friends and neighbors in the annual celebration of Navratri.
“It always brings me great pleasure to see communities celebrate their culture and heritage. Navratri is a festival of lights, joy, and community celebration, a time to cleanse and purify while enjoying special foods and grand, colorful decorations. The core message of Navratri is truth over evil, a sentiment that sadly reflects our current political climate and discourse. I have faith that truth will prevail.
“New Jersey’s Indian-American community has strong ties to its native country, as many stay connected to family and friends. As the Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I believe in a strong India-U.S. relationship. I have long supported efforts to expand trade between our two nations, create new economic opportunities, uphold human rights and provide essential aide to an important and strategic American ally in the region.
“I have always stood up for our Indian-American brothers and sisters since my time in the State Legislature when I authored New Jersey’s first hate crimes law following attacks on members of the community. In the Senate, I co-sponsored a resolution declaring that Congress is committed to working together with India to promote peace, prosperity, and freedom among all countries.
“In the spirit of Navratri, I have been reflecting on our Indian-American community and all that you deliver for New Jersey in culture, art, hard work and ingenuity. You represent the very best of our state, our nation, and the American spirit. I am proud to represent you in the United States Senate where I will continue to fight to improve your lives and pave the way for future generations.
“During this holiday, I hope everyone of all faiths comes together, embrace our cultural diversity, and celebrate a time of peace, joy and prosperity.
“Have a happy and safe Navratri.”
Amit Jani
Outreach director,
Asian American & Pacific Islander
Menendez for Senate
Via E-mail
