Heading into 2020, none of us could ever have possibly imagined the challenges and incredibly hard choices that awaited our economy and the hospitality industry. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought about an unprecedented time in everybody’s lives, and we are acutely aware of the pressure this has placed on hotels and the hospitality industry, an "essential industry."
The COVID-19 pandemic threatens and crippled the entire United States hospitality sector, which employs over 4.7 million people. This crisis has presented an unprecedented challenge for the hotel industry that is arguably greater than 9/11 and the 2008 recession combined. If you take what happened right after 9/11 and you take what happened right after the financial crisis...combine those and probably triple it, you may still not be at the point where we are now. War is at hand. The bond-market strain heightens risk with the global scramble for cash. The stock market plunge and unruly trading in bonds, currencies and commodities reflects the pace at which life has been upended, shutting down nations, states and cities with un stability and chaos.
Federal and state governments have shut down most of the American economy as businesses close and companies watch their revenues shrink which will create a solvency panic which will turn into a banking crisis.
We’re in extraordinary times. Hoteliers are facing enormous challenges as coronavirus wreaks havoc on the entire world and has all but stopped travel, slowing our economy to a halt. As a hotelier, we are experiencing firsthand the crippling impact the coronavirus is having on our properties throughout the Americas and workforce, and on the communities in which we serve. The situation is worsening by the day. Meetings and events have been cancelled, occupancy continues to plummet to single and very low double-digits, and hotels across the country are beginning to close and furlough staff. Nearly 80% of hotels are franchise properties run by small business owners facing the brunt of this pandemic.
The loss in demand has created a liquidity crisis across hotel ownership groups. With more aggressive social distancing measures now in place, we expect the vast majority of U.S. hotels to close in the coming days and weeks. The hotel industry is currently estimating a loss of nearly 4 million jobs in 2020 which equates to $180 billion in wages and a $300 billion hit to the GDP.
We are also petitioning Congress to provide $150 billion in immediate, direct relief to protect jobs and ensure that hotel operators can meet payroll, operating obligations and keep up the security of the assets. Shutdown hotels are a prime target for looting and vandalism. The economic relief could be upwards of $3 trillion for Americans and we are urging the Democrats and Republicans to give cash directly and expand unemployment insurance. Student debt holders get some relief by "forbearance" on loans with no interest accrue during this time. SBA is also setting up disaster relief loans.
As the travel and tourism industry continues to face unexpected disruptions posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), we have reached out to our local senators, and congressmen to personally thank them for their valued partnership. While it is hard to predict exactly how this situation will continue to unfold, what I do know is this: it is times like these when the world needs our hospitality most, particularly in the communities that have been hit hardest by this unfortunate outbreak. And now more than ever, it is especially important that we take care of our team members and offer them the support and flexibility they need as they navigate through these stressful times.
We know that the current environment is challenging and changes daily – and that we are already feeling the impacts to our businesses. These are extraordinary times, but with our hospitality industry facing such difficulties, we must do what is necessary to make it through to the other side. The measures we’re taking will help make sure we get there, and that with them, we come out of this stronger as one team.
The way our hotel teams, gig workers, doctors, nurses, police and fire departments and social workers, essential workers like janitors, drivers and more, continue to respond to this is truly an inspiration to us all. They are the true heroes working hard on the front lines rather posting from home not-so-funny messages on social media.
