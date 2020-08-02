I was saddened, disappointed, and infuriated to read the hate crime incident in your article, “Indian Restaurant in Santa Fe Vandalized by Racist Graffiti.” India Palace of Santa Fe was vandalized on June 21 and the crime seemed to have political overtones because “Trump 2020” was emblazoned all over the place.
I have read several articles linking hate crimes to the election of President Donald Trump in 2016. He didn’t invent hate crimes but he has definitely encouraged white supremacist groups through his bigoted, racist, and xenophobic remarks for political reasons because they are indeed part of his political base.
While doing some research on hate crimes, I came across a scholarly piece of work, “The Effect of President Trump’s Election on Hate Crimes” by Griffin Sims Edwards and Stephen Rushin.
Using time series analysis, they show that Donald Trump’s election in November of 2016 was associated with a statistically significant surge in reported hate crimes across the United States, even when controlling for alternative explanations. Further, by using panel regression techniques, they show that counties that voted for President Trump by the widest margins in the presidential election also experienced the largest increases in reported hate crimes.
It was not just Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric throughout the political campaign that caused hate crimes to increase. Rather, it was Trump’s subsequent election as president of the United States that validated this rhetoric in the eyes of perpetrators and fueled the hate crime surge.
With regards to your article, “Indian Americans Could be ‘Margin of Victory’ In Election, Says DNC Chairman Tom Perez” I tend to agree with Perez. While in the past 50 percent Indian Americans, representing less than 1 percent of U.S. voters, have supported the Democratic Party and only 18 percent of them have supported the Republican Party, a lot has changed recently that may motivate some Indian Americans to vote for the Republican Party in 2020. One, some Indian Americans are more passionate about the interests of India than the interests of their adopted country, especially, ever since Modi became the prime minister of India. Two, since Trump has a very close relationship with Modi, and they love Modi, they feel obligated to support Trump. Three, they don’t like that so many Democrats have criticized India’s legislative actions in Kashmir (Article 370), the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), and National Registry of Citizens (NRC).
Biden has to convince these Republican-supporting Indian Americans that he would be as friendly to India as Trump is, the only difference being that he can be consistently trusted but Trump can only be trusted to look out for his own interests. He has to provide examples of the loyalty of Obama-Biden administration towards India. He also has to tell them about the pivotal role he played in striking the U.S.-India civil nuclear deal when he was just a U.S. senator, way before he became vice president in 2008.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
