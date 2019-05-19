Like many of you, we are deeply concerned with the direction of our country. Much damage has been done under the current Administration, but if Donald Trump gets another four years, America could undergo irrevocable harm.
That is why Surekha and I are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the election of a new president in 2020. While there are many good candidates, we believe Senator Kamala Harris has the best chance to take back the White House, change the direction of America for the better and inspire millions along the way.
As the parents of two girls, we cannot think of a better candidate to energize young women and lead a new generation of leaders. The daughter of a Jamaican-born father and an Indian-born mother, Kamala Harris also understands the changing face of America and why, as a nation of immigrants, our diversity is our greatest strength. And, as a person of color, she knows first-hand that there is still much work to be done to address the wounds of racism in our country today.
While we are moved by who she is and what she represents, we are equally compelled by what she has already done and what she plans do as president.
As attorney general of San Francisco and then California she took on hate crimes in the LGBTQ community, helped win back billions for those duped by banks who peddled subprime mortgages, and won the indictments of dozens of polluters from the oil and gas industry – just to name a few things.
Elected senator in 2016, she has been an incredibly strong advocate for healthcare access for all and a fierce leader in holding this Administration accountable. She has particularly shined in hearings such as the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation trial and the most recent testimony from Attorney General William Barr. Her unmatched prosecutorial acumen and unflinching pursuit of the truth are sure to be assets when she takes on Trump in the general election and, ultimately, as president.
As part of her campaign, she has already laid out several bold proposals she will enact as president. These include a K-12 education plan that would significantly increase teacher pay, a true middle-class tax cut that would assure that a rising economy helps all and not just the ultra-rich, and day-one executive action to address the crisis of gun violence in our communities. She also has been a vocal proponent of health care reform legislation that would truly provide high quality and affordable universal healthcare for all and supports bold and immediate action on climate change.
The two most common refrains we have heard from folks evaluating Democratic presidential candidates this year is that they are looking for someone who is "electable" in the general election and a candidate who will be able to beat Trump by holding his feet to the fire. As Bakari Sellers recently pointed out in an op-ed, the last Democrat who won the White House did it by energizing African Americans, young voters, suburban voters, progressives, and Latinos – a bloc that unfortunately stayed home in some instances in 2016, but undoubtedly would be more energized by Senator Harris than any other nominee. And, you don't have to watch Kamala more than once to know that she will be no shrinking violet when taking on Trump head-on. In fact, no one would flummox him more.
Years ago, Kamala Harris’s mother, Shyamala, told Kamala that “You may be the first to do many things, but make sure you are not the last." Today Surekha and I ask you to consider supporting Kamala Harris to make her the first female president. I guarantee you, she will make sure she is not the last.
Click here to make a donation to Kamala's campaign. If you would like to sign-up to volunteer for the campaign, click here.
Surekha and Manan Trivedi
