I am a long-time reader of your newspaper, and appreciate the work you do for the Indian American community. Recently, as you have already reported, Ronil Singh, a police officer in Newman, Calif., was shot and killed on Christmas Day during a routine traffic stop. He was of Fiji Indian descent and he leaves behind a wife and very young child, who will unfortunately never get to know its father.
I was hopeful that through your widespread medium, and with your reach in our community, if the community could please find a way to help the late officer's family. It would be an incredible gesture and I am sure they would really appreciate it. Additionally, it would be a great way for the Indian American community in California, and even across the country, to come together, and do something for our own, who are undergoing very trying times.
Ankit Vyas
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.