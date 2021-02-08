I hope all of you are staying safe and healthy in these unprecedented times. In the past many years our travel agency and as well as the travel agencies in the Bay area have served the Indian American community.
We would like to make your readers aware that the past 11 months have been a real challenge for us small business owned travel agencies in the San Francisco Bay area due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It has had significant impact on small and medium sized businesses, especially the travel and tourism industry, and most of us have had no income for months. And with COVID cases continuing to surge, the end does not seem to be in sight soon. With all non-essential businesses closed, the past several months has been quite challenging for us at Trips and Travel/Sai Travels.
Our sales and revenues have been down by 95% compared to 2019 As a result, we wanted to reach out to everyone who has been a part of the Trips and Travels/Sai Travels family over the years with the humble request to use our services to book your international travel with us or their local travel agency in the area.
We hope that this will provide us with the necessary revenue to sustain our business and employees.
Kenny Laungani, president
Via E-mail
