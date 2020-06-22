Women in rural India are at the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis, as they are unable to socially isolate because their families need water. In addition, families in rural India are facing a food crisis as a result of loss of income.
OneProsper International has launched a crowd-funding campaign to help women in India to weather the effects of COVID-19: See here:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-women039s-education-through-covid19
The funds will be used to provide women with taankas (rainwater harvesting tanks) and help women to increase their incomes by growing crops using water-smart farming practices.
OneProsper International is a San Francisco, Calif.-based 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on girls’ education. We are currently working in the Thar Desert of India.
Please see our website for more information: www.oneprosper.org
Raju Agarwal
Executive Director
OneProsper International
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.