I'm a psychiatrist and professional life coach, helping single Indian women move forward and start a new chapter in their lives, so that they may thrive in their relationships, career, and health.
I was single until I was 40 years old so I understand the challenges and cultural aspects of being a single Indian woman. It’s important to empower single women rather than make them feel less-than just because they aren’t married.
I believe India-West readers will be very interested in learning more about my practice and how I can help them: ulka@chapternextcoaching.com.
Ulka Agarwal
Washington, D.C.
