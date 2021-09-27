Indians residing in the United States are curious to know about the outstanding performance in diverse fields of Indians settled in the U.S. India-West, which highlights exemplary achievements of Indian Americans, therefore, deserves full throated appreciation.
An exhaustive article on the book, "The Queen Machine,” written by Serene Singh, would prompt parents and teachers to go through the
book carefully, enabling them to help children gain lasting self-esteem. It is heartening to note that though geographically far away from her motherland, she continues to be associated with a project in Jharkhand, an Indian state, to help Indian adolescent village girls gain self-defense skills and resources to stay in school.
The economically backward village girls in interior parts of India are deprived of their right to education as they are married off at an early age or are engaged in some manual labor to support their families. Serene Singh deserves kudos as she lends a helping hand to the needy, neglected sector of the community in India. May her cherished project bear desirable fruits. Best wishes to Serena Singh for her motivational enterprise.
Suhas Patwardhan
Mumbai, India
