Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs, a nonprofit organization started by two high school students, recently secured a partnership with the Silicon Valley branch of mentorship giant SCORE. The goal of Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs is to provide mentorship to young, enterprising students. This joint venture will provide the base necessary to take their mission to the next level.
The successful partnership was formed after months of planning and hard work by us, the organization’s founders. We are juniors at Homestead High School in Cupertino, Calif. “We are thrilled to be working with SCORE, the nation’s largest network of expert business mentors. We know that this partnership can take us to great heights,” said Hariharan. Murtinty added, “To see success after months and months of planning is very satisfying. SCORE will benefit not only our organization but also the students whom we mentor.”
We chose to partner with SCORE after benefitting from its guidance. Through SCORE, we met mentor Chuck Scifers, who guided us through the planning stages of our nonprofit and assisted us in achieving the partnership. “Here at SCORE, we are very impressed by the initiative taken by these young men,” Scifers said. “We are excited to tap into the next generations of entrepreneurs and help instill important values in them.”
For those unfamiliar with our organization, Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs is a registered nonprofit that encourages entrepreneurship and creativity within students across the nation. A large aspect of its mission is accomplished through competitions known as “ideathons,” where students share their creative business ideas in hopes of gaining further support. Participants complete business plan forms (located on the organization’s website at tecompetition.com/#/submit) that outline the real-world implementation of their ideas. There is a timeframe of about four weeks for submitting plans, after which our team, along with mentors, determine winners based on factors such as innovation and practicality. These winners receive monetary prizes and, more importantly, personal guidance from mentors to bolster their ventures.
In October of last year, Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs concluded its first competition. The two winning submissions were: Karthik Kundurthy for his personalized recipe business SpectrumEats; and Billy Zhou and Erica Zhang with their information-based social media platform Appollo. Both teams met with mentors Satya Dixit and Arati Misro, respectively. Kundurthy expressed his positive experience with Dixit, stating, “He helped me understand things about my business and my idea that I would not have discovered myself.”
Through the newly formed partnership, Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs will tap into SCORE's mentorship base to provide mentors for competition winners. SCORE will also assist Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs with business decisions moving forward. In return, Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs will help SCORE expand its horizons and test the waters of a new market: high school students. The hope is to create a symbiotic relationship between a well-established organization looking to experiment and a newly created organization looking to expand.
With our first major milestone behind us, Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs has executed its second competition, which began on March 8 and closed on April 5. To encourage younger students to participate, this round had two separate divisions, one for 14-to-16 year olds, and another for 17-to-19 year olds. The goal of Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs is to build a harmonious space where young innovators can interact with a network of mentors and sponsors while exploring entrepreneurship.
For more information, contact Tomorrow’s Entrepreneurs at info@tecompetition.com.
Aditya Hariharan,
Rathik Murtinty
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.