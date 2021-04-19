Often in the western media, it seems only India’s negative points are highlighted. Unlike Israel or Taiwan, India does not have a powerful public relations machine. Even so, India has unique plus points. As the world’s largest democracy, it is fair, polite and friendly. It has an efficient well-functioning judiciary, free press, a mature political system, dynamism, vitality and unity in diversity. Contrary to general perception, India has free, fair trade politics.
Indian expatriates never trouble their host countries. India has a large number of highly skilled world class managers. India’s scientific manpower pool and human resource potential are behind only that of Russia and America. Its English speaking population is second only to the U.S. For half a century India held and preserved democracy, her most precious asset, against heavy odds. She can certainly be proud of it.
India is often unfairly criticized. In multilateral trade and economic benefits, India yields too much but receives very little. While Asian dictatorships give too little but gain very much. Unlike India, they are contemptuous of the West. They dictate their own one-sided policies and encourage piracy. Asian autocracies have no interest in written laws, pacts or agreements. In their view, democracy is a weakness.
The West shall realize and recognize this simple fact: the strengthening of India is their gain, weakening their loss. India isn’t a threat to any country. Now, because of her peaceful nature, power and location, India is a powerful ally of the West. But India does need a credible, far better military power.
The world’s most powerful and influential democracy, America is very similar to India, the world’s largest democracy. They can cooperate further.
MNCs should shift their attention to the bottom 88% of India’s population. The top 12% doesn’t need them. When the former gets purchasing power, MNCs can realize their dreams in India.
We, as an open society, admit our shortcomings. Ours is a high cost, low income and, above all, an information scarce society. But it can be changed.
Information and trade are two-way streets. India awaits her deserved position among the global community.
Jose Manimala
Via E-mail
Log In
