We read the new film review of the Hindi/Punjabi film “Manmarziyaan.” This is the first time a Bollywood movie has been labeled a Hindi/Punjabi film in a review. This is good. A microscopic look at the Bollywood movies produced and an analysis of the dialogues, songs, gazals and geets in each of the movies reveals that all the movies produced in Bollywood are Hindi/Urdu movies. There is voluminous and hard fact data available that says the same thing.
In these movies the characters would be delivering dialogues in plain Hindi and plain Urdu. Every year several movies are released in which the characters end up in court to prove their innocence. The outburst in the court room by the hero or heroine, the emotional pleas by the relatives of the heroes and heroines, and the legal language used by the lawyers and the judge is always more than 80 percent in the Urdu language.
When it comes to moral lectures, religious themes and/or praying to Bhagwan, Khuda or Allah, these writers use Hindi dialogues or Urdu dialogues appropriately. We know that Hindi and Urdu are similar languages. They complement each other and the writers use these languages to provide the best possible combination in the movies to Indian audiences and audiences around the world.
In a nutshell, the similarity of the Urdu and Hindi languages has enriched the culture and language situation in India. The writers use these languages, Hindi and Urdu, to provide the best possible combination in the movies to the Indian audience and others throughout the world. We are glad that the reviewers are taking a note of this fact and it should be embraced by all.
Mohammad Yacoob
Hawthorne, Calif.
