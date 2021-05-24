The Hindu American Foundation is trying to silence us. We’re not backing down.
Hindus for Human Rights is less than two years old. Since we began in 2019, our work has been praised by champions of justice and equality, and we have also drawn the attention of groups who oppose our work of fighting for pluralism and civil and human rights for all.
The Hindu American Foundation is now trying to silence us and our allies through a threat of legal action. We are told that speaking out against Hindu nationalist violence against minorities in India and expressing genuine concerns about the moral and financial support that Hindu nationalists are receiving from some Hindu American individuals and organizations amounts to “defamation” and “libel.” The law firm they’ve hired has represented Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Harvey Weinstein.
Our advocacy has real impact. Just recently, within two days of a public petition and awareness campaign launched by Hindus for Human Rights, the World Hindu Council of America cancelled their virtual events featuring an Islamophobic Hindu priest in India who has called for the “eradication” of Islam and Muslims.
More recently, thanks in part to our advocacy, the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom recommended that the U.S. government designate India as a ‘Country of Particular of Concern’ for “engaging in and tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations.”
Our deep love and care for India and all its people is what motivates us to do what we do. And our important work must and will go on.
With your help, we’re going to fight back — but we can’t do this without your support. Please donate to our legal defense and advocacy fund. Speaking out against bigotry, Hindutva, and caste is not Hinduphobia, or anti-Hindu. Our advocacy is rooted in the values of our faith: shanti (peace), nyaya (justice) and satya (truth).
Many of the groups attacking us can’t stand the idea of Hindus speaking up for pluralism and civil and human rights for all. But we are here, and we aren’t going anywhere.
Hindus for Human Rights
Via E-mail
