Suhag Shukla, Indian American Executive Director of the Hindu American Foundation, was upset with the congressional hearings held on Oct. 22, 2019, about the Narendra Modi government’s gross violations of human rights, democratic norms and abrogation of Article 370 without the consent of the governed.
All their expensive and powerful lobbying effort went down the drain at the hearing. Even though the Assistant Secretary of State Alicia Wells was cautious about accusing the Modi government, she was acknowledging the lawless behavior of the current Indian political dispensation to the tough questions from the congressmen.
Even the newly appointed Republican Assistant Secretary of State Robert Destro was speechless on just about every issue; he could not argue against gross violations of human rights by the Modi government. He was consistently parroting Modi’s dished out version of security concerns, even though he did not seem to believe in it.
The testimony of two witnesses, who happened to be Hindu, and one of them was a Kashmiri Pandit, was damaging to the Modi government’s effort to sow discord between Hindus and Muslims. Thanks to them.
The Modi and Amit Shah duo have a record of creating facts to support their nefarious actions. I suspect they will make an attempt to bulldoze the State Department with fake security threats. The Indian court system is still reliable, and they have thrown out the fake encounters manufactured by the duo in the recent past.
Modi will not interview with any respectable journalist, nor will he let the American commissioners from USCIRF visit India to find the truth. Very few journalists are left to question the lords of the nation. Shame on my fellow Indian Americans who trust the Modi government without verifying facts. I hope they can see Modi is hurting India in the long haul.
It was appalling to hear a representative of HAF, Jay Kansara, announcing in a religious freedom meeting that the Hindu American Foundation supports India’s action. How can an American believe that the consent of the people does not matter? They all need to take a First Amendment course to function as good American citizens. As Indian Americans we need to wish for Indians what we cherish for ourselves in America: freedom. The freedom to eat, drink, wear and believe whatever works in the pursuit of their happiness.
Hindutva is not Hinduism; it is an aggressive movement that claims that the Hindu race/ belief is superior to others. The problem is not the belief, as the preachers of all religions ridiculously claim superiority of their faith.
The problem is that Hindutva teaches people to acquire political power and subjugate all others. Modi’s party and its leaders subscribe to this ideology, and obviously have not condemned these statements.
Hinduism, on the other hand, is a religion that guides one to live a meaningful life. It teaches how to receive moksha or salvation from the conflicts of life and frees one from the cycle of life.
Suhag Shukla, on Twitter, expressed her concerns about their failed efforts in nurturing friendship with Democrats, and hinted to latch on to the Republicans.
My advice to HAF is to stick with justice, you cannot go wrong and you don’t need to be chasing or pandering to either Republicans or Democrats. Truth always triumphs; stay on the right side of the history.
There is not a single Indian American who is not proud of his/her motherland. All they want is for India to do the right thing and not earn a name as a violator of human rights.
Once the Indian Americans learn to understand the American system, the rule of law, and the First Amendment, they will stand on the right side of history over blind support for a cult leader.
Mike Ghouse
Washington, DC
