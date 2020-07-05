I read with interest your article, “Indian American Organizations Voice Support For Black Lives Matter Movement and Sorrow for Murder of George Floyd.” I realize that blacks bear the brunt of police brutality more than any other minorities and that’s a justification for the blacks to push the Black Lives Matter movement. But BLM is just an emotional response of blacks to the horrendous brutality committed against them by the police; it doesn’t address the root causes of the police brutality, which are several.
One, the hiring process of the police department may be flawed. The new recruits must be thoroughly vetted for their character, integrity, and prior charges against them, besides their qualifications for the job. For example, the police department should never hire a person who has even remote connections with any type of white supremacist groups.
Two, the new recruits must be thoroughly trained before allowing them to go to the field.
Three, they must have supervisors check up on police officers in the field unannounced to make sure they follow all the right procedures. If not, the supervisors must take disciplinary action summarily against them. The spot checks by supervisors would act as a deterrent against police brutality.
Four, the police officers rarely get prosecuted for their crimes. The culture of going easy on police officers must change. If it requires change of regulations, then so be it.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
