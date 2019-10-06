History has been created and all records have been broken with the super success of the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston Texas. With the august presence of President Trump on the stage, Prime Minister Modi has got the special distinction of getting this honor with Queen Elizabeth decades ago. More than 50,000 Indian Americans’ attendance for a political event was never heard of in the country before.
The U.S. and India have come closer after this event in multiple ways. The Indian American community, which got involved in a big way for this event, was admired by all the lawmakers who commended the contributions of the Indian American community in the fields of medicine, science, and technology.
For the first time, Indian Americans got admired and appreciated by the president of the U.S. openly. All the congressmen and senators, who included Senator Ted Cruz, talked more about the strong bonds and cooperation between the USA and India. Unfortunately, the lawmakers of Indian heritage came out as losers for making anti-India pro-Pakistan comments. What a big setback.
Admiring President Trump and asking him to make the first speech was a masterstroke by Modi and the organizers. President Trump paid glowing tributes to Indian Americans and also talked about the common enemy, Islamic terrorism, and why both nations should fight this menace together. Modi, by bringing up Article 370 and explaining how he has brought Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh to the mainstream, brought great applause and response from the audience.
The world is facing a lot of uncertainties. The U.S. is thinking of withdrawing its forces from Afghanistan and Afghanistan wants a guarantee from the U.S. that they won't be slaughtered by the Taliban. The U.S.needs trustworthy allies to help and stand by Afghanistan. China is flexing its muscles in the South Asia sea scaring all the small countries. With the meeting with the Australian prime minister, the U.S. president and Indian prime minister, China has got a strong message about not doing anything wrong.
India is very close to Israel and Iran. India has good relations with Saudi Arabia and many other Islamic countries. Russia has great bonds with India and so does France. Japan, South Korea and Australia have solid relations with all U.S. allies. President Trump cannot have a better ally than India and Modi.
President Trump talking about increased exports of oil and gas to India, joint cooperation with ISRO and NASA, and increasing investments of Indian companies in the USA, and joint military exercises of both countries is going to send a strong message all.
A hug, a handshake and a victory lap summarized a once-in-a-lifetime event of an Indian prime minister to the USA.
Rangaesh Gadasalli
Los Angeles, Calif.
Log In
