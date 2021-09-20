Last week marked the twentieth anniversary of the murder of Balbir Singh Sodhi. On Sep. 15, 2001, he started his morning by donating the content of his wallet to support the victims of the attacks a few days ago. He went to work at the gas station he owned in Mesa, Arizona. As he was planting a garden outside, a man shot and killed him in the first fatal act of the post-9/11 backlash. Unfortunately, his death was one of many in a string of acts of hate and bias against Arab, Muslim, Sikh, and South Asians.
SALDEF joins the thousands of people honoring his life and his family’s mission to end hate and bias across the country.
Balbir Singh Sodhi’s memory and spirit continues to inspire the next generation of Sikh Americans to live their values and create a better world.
Simi Rehill, a 2021 SikhLEAD Intern, reflected on his memory: “Balbir Singh Sodhi was a hardworking Sikh immigrant, a husband, and a father. On the morning of September 15th, 2001, he donated the contents of his wallet to the victims of 9/11, speaking to his commitment to seva. He will be remembered for his enduring kindness and the unification he brought among our community against hate and ignorance.”
Mehnaz Grewal, a 2021 SikhLEAD Intern, shared how he inspires our sangat today: “Sending lots of love and prayers to the family that lives on and carries Balbir Singh Sodhi’s memory— his death is a living testament not only to the senseless hate that our communities faced following 9/11, but also the limitless love and community that continues to fight tirelessly against such hate. May we always continue to choose the path of chardi kala and find peace in our sangat in times of distress.”
SALDEF encourages all Sikh Americans and around the world to live in the values of our faith and the spirit of those who came before us.
SALDEF
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.