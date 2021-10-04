I was happy to see your news item, “Candlelight Vigils Held by Indian Americans Nationwide to Honor Soldiers Killed in Kabul Airport Attack” in your Aug. 30 issue of India-West. These soldiers were all very young and they were protecting the evacuees and helping speed up the processing of their documents to get them out of the uncertain future in Afghanistan.
At a recent monthly meeting of the Greater Huntington Beach Council of California, I too requested a moment of silence to remember the 13 soldiers and the more than 100 civilians who died at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from that country. May God bless their souls with peace and give strength to their families to bear their loss.
Maneck Bhujwala
Director,
World Zoroastrian Organization
Via E-mail
