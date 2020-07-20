Most of my friends and I came to the United States in the late 60's as students and afterwards settled down as U.S. citizens. For us it was an easy and smooth process.
Lately, I realized the tremendous gratitude we owe to the struggles of the Black people and the passage of the American Civil Rights Law in 1965 to make it possible for our generation to be part of this melting pot.
Please initiate a discussion or series of articles about how the newer immigrants benefitted by the long and unfinished struggle by the Afro-American community and how we the Indians can support and contribute. We owe it to them. Your paper is the right platform to show our gratitude.
Sudesh Kumar
Via E-mail
