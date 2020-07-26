SABA-NC is horrified and saddened at the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and the countless other Black community members who have needlessly died due to racial profiling and police brutality. Their deaths are a tragic reminder of the deep-seated systemic and societal racism faced by the Black community all across America.
This goes beyond the graphic reality of police brutality and extends to the numerous inequalities faced by the Black community based upon decades of systemic racism. SABA-NC stands in solidarity with the Black community to fight anti-Blackness and promote anti-racism.
As South Asians, we have to challenge ourselves to fight racism in our own lives and also recognize how much of our own privilege in the United States is owed to the suffering of members of the Black community. We are standing on the shoulders of so many members of the Black community who allowed us to seek opportunity here. At the same time, the South Asian community knows firsthand the power of protest to raise awareness of the racial injustice of colonialism and overcome British oppression. It is time for us to recognize how we can promote anti-racism and take concrete steps to do so.
As South Asians and as lawyers, we have the unique opportunity not just to fight racism and anti-Blackness in our own daily lives, but to find ways to use legal means to do the same. Some suggestions are:
1) Talk to your families about anti-racism – your parents, kids, uncles, and aunties. Find ways to have meaningful conversations and dialogue about ending anti-Black sentiment, promoting anti-racism, and taking concrete steps to do so.
2) Get Involved by signing petitions at Colorofchange.org and call your local and state representatives to demand police reform, community-based police review commissions, and other changes to fight systemic racism.
3) Attend rallies and make your voices heard peacefully.
South Asian Bar Association of Northern California, Inc.
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.