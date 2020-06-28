Shocked, troubled, and saddened by the painful killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many others, the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh-USA stands in solidarity with our fellow citizens, especially African American brothers and sisters, who are demanding justice for George Floyd and reform of our justice system so that the law is fairly applied and enforced.
HSS supports the peaceful protests, as practiced, and promoted by Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr., and hence, we do not condone violence, arson, and looting. We are committed to universal (Dharmic) values such as vasudhaiva kutumbakam (the entire world is one family) and ahimsa (non-violence) and celebrate diversity. We firmly believe that all lives are equal.
Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA Inc.
Rockaway, New Jersey
