My huge congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Let us pray and keep praying, sending them positive thoughts and best wishes as now is the time to heal deep wounds. Americans are counting on them both and God bless the hearts of President Trump and Vice President Pence to facilitate the smooth transition continue on the path to make America great.
As Americans we look for peace and calm, my family and our employees in red states and blue states, blue counties and red counties, red cities and blue cities across the U.S. will be welcoming guests at our hotels, cooking hot complimentary breakfast for them, holding doors for strangers, tipping generously, sharing food, giving children a thumbs-up, being patient with sales clerks, smiling at passersby.
We choose to live in a world where love is visible showing kindness and understanding. Please give grace to people who may be having a bad day, be forgiving with yourself.
If you can’t find kindness in others, BE kind.
Sunil Tolani Family
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.