I found my first job through the classified section of India Journal 22 years ago when I was a new immigrant, and I met my wife through the matrimonial section in India-West over 19 years ago. That is the importance of journalism and community newspapers to my life and the life of our Indian American community. I wouldn't have found my first job and my beloved wife had it not been in the papers, India Journal and India-West. All my very best for India-West’s acquisition of India Journal. The community cheers for you, the community is inspired by the news and inspiring articles.
On another note, it was sad to read about the FIA/UFICA unfortunate incident that occurred on their celebration of India Independence Day. This is not the news the community wants to witness or read about a prestigious non-profit event with a common goal to unite the Indian American community and build bridges.
The community needs passionate people to orchestrate the millennials, seniors and women. Community leaders must be one of the few who could conceivably do it in southern California as they can be the “conscience of the community” and have a moral obligation and imperative to bring about unity. Their contributions will live on forever, making Los Angeles and Southern California a better place.
I pray and humbly request all community leaders for your goodness and higher moral compass–please take the high road and bring unity. Coming together is a beginning; keeping the positivity together is progress; working together hand in hand for the future is success. Let’s do our best, let’s do it right, today, tomorrow and beyond.
Sunil Tolani
Los Angeles, Calif.
