The Supreme Court of India has asked the government to screen all citizens of India based on the National Registry of Citizens and start deporting illegals from neighboring countries who are becoming a part of population in large numbers threatening the security of India. As per experts, more than two crore Bengalis are living illegally and have affected the lives of many districts all around India. Border states have seen almost 70-80% Muslim populations and Hindus who have become minorities are expressing fears of being refugees in their own country. Who are standing with these illegals? Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi, who did nothing to check the infiltrations all these years, want these people to stay as these are considered solid vote banks for TMC and Congress. Mamata Banerjee is threatening a civil war if the Center starts sending back the foreign citizens. Congress has ignored all the statements of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and their treaties with the people of Assam and has decided to join anti-India pro-Bangladesh forces. Now they are talking about humanitarian reasons, about dividing India on communal grounds and forces like Amnesty International is coming openly to help the Congress.
Looks like the Modi government is going to face a challenge in tackling this issue of massive infiltration from Bangladesh. People of Assam are with NDA and Modi but West Bengal under Mamata wants to make this a state vs center issue. As the majority of illegals have obtained cards and many have voted, Mamata and Congress do not want to lose this guaranteed vote bank. Will the nationalist patriotic people stand by the center and help with the deportation? Or will Mamata and the Congress start communal riots all over India to divide the nation everywhere? Does the Congress have that capacity?
Does the Modi government have the power to control these forces and take full control of the law and order? As Rohingyas who have settled in West Bengal are Sunnis of Wahabi faith, more and more Hindu Muslim riots are going to be a strong possibility. Dr. Swamy wants the government to demand land from Bangladesh to settle these people in India as they are all citizens of Bangladesh first. Looks like challenging days are ahead for the NDA govt. Meanwhile, many parties want to get rid of EVM machines and return to ballot papers. Will the election commission approve of this?
Rangaesh Gadasalli
Harish Dhruv
Los Angeles, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.