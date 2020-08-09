Last week, U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham announced that the Census Bureau will stop collecting data on Sept. 30 instead of Oct. 31 as previously announced. For organizations like the South Asian Network, which have been spearheading Census outreach to hard to count communities in the middle of an unprecedented public health crisis due to COVID-19, this was a disappointing move by an agency that has traditionally been independent of political influence. The U.S. Census Bureau has now become another tool that the Trump Administration is using to openly flaunt its xenophobic and white supremacist agenda.
Let's be clear: the consequences of the Census Bureau's decision will be devastating to our community.
The participation rate for the Census is already lower than it was a decade ago, primarily due to the pandemic. In Los Angeles County, the current participation rate is 59.1% and in Orange County, it is 70.5%. Some of the lowest participating neighborhoods include a large number of Indian Americans and other South Asians.
An early end to Census operations will mean a massive under-count of our communities, depriving neighborhoods of funding for resources such as hospitals and health services, infrastructure, and schools. It will also determine how Congressional and legislative districts are drawn – who has a voice and who remains invisible. And, it will impact us for the next ten years.
It is no coincidence that the Census decision coincides with the Administration’s move to drastically raise fees for naturalization services, so less people are able to become U.S. citizens, register to vote, and participate in our elections. Since 2017, our democracy and the hardworking immigrant communities who are integral to the cultural and economic fabric of our country have been under attack.
The South Asian Network is a small team. We are now under enormous pressure to shorten our timeline and reach the hardest community members to count. These are families and individuals who don’t speak English, live in low-income households, and work multiple jobs to make ends meet (or now, are worried about how they’re going to survive this pandemic).
We need your help to reach all South Asians in our community and make sure they participate in the Census before Sept. 30.
• If you have ANY time to spare, particularly if you speak a South Asian language, email us about volunteering.
•Are you part of any groups or listservs with places of worship, cultural or professional associations? Share our letter with them.
•Do you own a business or work in a restaurant that is open? We can drop off Census materials that you can share with your clients and customers. Contact us.
•Have a family member or friend who may not have participated in the Census? Call them NOW, please. If you need talking points and other info, we are happy to provide them.
As a reminder, EVERYONE participates in the Census regardless of immigration or visa status, including those who are undocumented.
THERE IS NO CITIZENSHIP QUESTION ON THE 2020 CENSUS FORM.
I can’t stress this enough: It will take every single one of us to make sure that every desi person in Southern California is counted. The future of our community is in our hands.
Thank you for your support. Let’s get counted!
Shikha Bhatnagar
Executive Director,
South Asian Network
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.