They See Blue stands in solidarity with the Sikh community and victims of senseless gun violence in the United States.
Sikh and South Asian communities, like all Americans, continue to be impacted by violence and hate which is amplified by an irresponsible gun policy. In light of the recent tragedy at the Indianapolis Fedex facility, They See Blue has organized a BITS talk on the topic of gun sense.
Almost two weeks ago, the United States as a whole and Sikh communities globally mourned the loss of eight precious lives at the hands of senseless gun violence that disproportionately targeted and impacted the Sikh community in Indianapolis, Indiana. We remember the victims here and extend our thoughts and prayers to their families, friends, colleagues, and communities.
As we continue to face challenges globally as South Asians and as Americans, They See Blue calls for solidarity, mutual learning, cultural diversities, and remembers the victims of the recent spate of gun violence our Sikh community has endured. We support the call by the community for a full investigation into the incident.
We send love to communities in our diaspora all over the world. And we will continue to work in support of a sensible gun policy that prioritizes the safety and security of all of our sisters and brothers.
They See Blue
Via E-mail
