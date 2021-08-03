The board of the Missouri Asian American Youth Foundation stands with St. Louis County Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan against xenophobic and racist attacks, and baseless accusations against his qualifications from both County elected officials and residents. Anti-mask attendees called Dr. Khan a "brown c-nt" and Councilmember Fitch pointedly asked him if he is a physician in the United States.
The attack on Khan stands in sharp contrast to the County Council’s own resolution and expected behavior of elected officials and residents. On May 5, 2020, St. Louis County Council members unanimously adopted a resolution that the MAAY Foundation introduced with Act for Change against anti-AAPI bullying. Current Councilmembers Clancy, Days, Runaway, Fitch, Harder, and Trakas all signed this resolution, which acknowledges that anti-AAPI bullying has seen "a staggering rise in bullying, discrimination, and hate crimes amid fears of the Covid-19 virus."
The unanimous resolution states that "The Council denounces all incidents of hate against the Asian American community surrounding the Covid-19 crisis, and encourages the public to foster dialogue, share resources, and learn more about what they can do to fight bullying."
Despite the resolution, we witness Fitch and others’ animus toward Khan, health care workers, and public health experts in general, a population which has already suffered unjustified hatred during COVID. Frontline healthcare workers and public health directors have faced death threats across the country. In April 2020, a man in Cass County, MO, plotted to carbomb a Kansas City area hospital. This domestic terrorist was apprehended by the FBI, who revealed that he was motivated by racial, religious, and anti-government sentiment. The combination of the pandemic and unjustified hatred of science has pushed more than 250 public health professionals to leave their jobs. (https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/23/health/public-health-officials-quit/index.html)
Like any type of harassment, the hatred has been especially virulent towards women and people of color. We must remember that a quarter of our nation's healthcare professionals from Surgeon General Vivek Murthy on down are Asian American Pacific Islanders. It is AAPI healthcare workers who have gone without seeing their families for months on end to shield their kids from this virus. We oppose these racist and xenophobic attacks on Khan and members of the Asian American Pacific Islander community. He was doing his job to educate and protect the health of St. Louis County residents and we call upon County Council to do its job to protect county residents and employees. The board of the MAAY Foundation urges County Council to live up to its resolution and to set a model example for the children by not discriminating against or bullying AAPIs including their own employees.
The Missouri Asian American Youth Foundation (www.maayfoundation.com) is the first statewide organization dedicated to uplifting leadership in the Asian American Pacific Islander community.
Caroline Fan
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.