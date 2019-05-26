The Board of Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), Ministry of Finance, Department of Financial Services, (Pension Reforms Section), in its 77th meeting held on 19.02.2019, has approved the proposal for inclusion of OCIs as an eligible category of individuals who could subscribe to the National Pension Scheme in parity with NRIs.
You are requested to bring this to the notice of all NRIs and Indian American community organizations.
Anurag Kumar,
Minister (Community Affairs)
Embassy of India
Washington, D.C.
