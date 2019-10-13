Inder Singh was truly a giant among leaders of the Indian American community. His Indian American Heritage Foundation has recognized outstanding high school graduates and awarded scholarships to them for years, and his leadership of GOPIO as chairman, CEO, and president greatly expanded the membership and increased the visibility of overseas Indians.
And he was a wonderful person, generous and thoughtful, and selflessly working for the community. We will all miss him so much; my heart goes out to Deepi and the rest of his family.
Karen Leonard,
Emerita Professor,
UC Irvine
Irvine, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.