Many thanks for good coverage on the passing away of Inder Singh. I wish to supplement it as follows.
My words are too feeble to describe his greatness. He was a great man by many criteria. One criterion that applies to him is the quotation of Thomas Carlyle. It is:
“A great man shows his greatness by the way he treats little men.”
I will illustrate this in the way he helped me.
In 2015 I tried to apply for OCI. My parents and I were born in pre-partition Sindh. I tried it on the Internet but could not go beyond the first page. I went to a Visa Camp of Cox and Kings, but it was too crowded and could not get any help. I telephoned to the number on the website and their representative tried and could not succeed. His conclusion was that as none of us born in any of the states in present day India, I could not get OCI. Needless to say that I got frustrated and was about to email the Union Home Minister telling him what was this that we refugees who suffered so much are being treated like this, especially when the BJP government is in power and is supposed to be doing much more for refugees that are more recent arrivals.
A friend suggested that I should seek advice from Inder Singh. I emailed him and within five minutes he responded. I had been trying with Google Chrome and Microsoft Explorer. Even the Cox and Kings representative did the same and it did not work. Inder Singh suggested the use of Firefox. It worked and within two hours I completed and printed the application. At the next visa camp, I submitted it and it went through successfully to its logical end on time. At the camp I met Inder Singh and thanked him. His depth of knowledge to handle such matters was striking and helpful. May he rest in peace on the other side of life.
Jayananda Hiranandani
Via E-mail
