Many thanks for the news item on Inder Singh. I wish to supplement it as follows.

I attended the condolence meeting. Many glowing and flowing tributes were paid to him by various speakers who described his good and great work.

His characteristic, which stood out in this presentation, was his human touch. An excellent description of the same is in the following poem by Michael Spencer: It is:

The Human Touch

’Tis the human touch

in this world that counts,

The touch of your hand and mine,

Which means far more

to the fainting heart

Than shelter and bread and wine.

For shelter is gone

when the night is o’er,

And bread lasts only a day.

But the touch of the hand

And the sound of the voice

Sing on in the soul always.

Indic religions have the doctrine of reincarnation. Based on this, the above characteristic should continue from life to life.

Jayananda Hiranandani

Artesia, Calif.

