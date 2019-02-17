A tsunami of good news hit India when five of the 29 states of India held elections in December 2018, and produced amazing results, and the winner is Indian democracy.
Parties come and go, but what is constant is our freedom. I am sure no Indian wants someone to tell him or her how to live. The BJP followers will not like what the Congress may tell them to do, and the same is true the other way around. The durable policy is to follow the principles of freedom.
Modi has time to show that he really believes in democracy and is not authoritarian. He can do that by initiating three national awards: Patriotic Citizen, Patriotic Media and National Chamcha Award. The first two awards goes to those individuals and the news media who relentlessly criticize the government to keep them on their toes, and National Chamcha Award goes to the individuals who consistently equate support for the government as a patriotic act. A true patriot would hold the feet of the government to the fire rather than do the chamchagiri and let the country make mistake after mistake.
If Congress were to win elections in 2019, the BJP supporters will go ballistic against the elected government and that is the time the Congress Party needs to show its civility, and they will, as they have a proven record. Unlike our current prime minister, a Congress prime minister will speak out against anyone calling the BJP supporters anti-national or anti-Hindu. No one is anti-national or anti-Hindu; it is the wild imagination of fanatics among the BJP to sow the seeds of discord.
I am proud of India’s freedom and salute the men and women who went to jail, and took the beatings but chose to fight for freedom. They not only got our freedom but set up great institutions for India. Today, India is among the top seven powerful nations, and the credit goes to Gandhi, Nehru, Azad, Patel, Ambedkar and a few others who had the vision and laid the foundation of a great nation.
Whether you align with the BJP, INC or other parties, you have the freedom to speak and prosper because the foundation of our nation was laid out on the principles of democracy. We cannot let anyone curb those freedoms; the media needs to be free and people need to be free.
I admire Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s supporters in America and their loyalty. I wish they show the same devotion to India by respecting every Indian without prejudice.
We cannot blame Modi for who he is, he is conditioned by the RSS schools where they teach exclusive ideology and disrespect to others who do not think like them. I wish Modi frees himself from the petty Hindutva ideology and becomes an all-embracing leader and a giant like Nehru.
I pray that a handful of right-leaning Hindu Americans fight their temptation to support the forces in India who want to deny the freedoms to ‘other’ Indians.
All of us want the best for fellow humans including Modi. Mr. Modi can make a comeback in 2024 if he turns the BJP into a party where every Indian, be it a Muslim, Sikh, Christian or Dalit, wants to become a member of his party. Indians are good people, they are as good as gold. They are clamoring for a leader who can bring jobs. and don’t want to be fooled again.
Mike Ghouse
Via E-mail
