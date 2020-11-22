As children in school, we learned through schoolbooks about epic female characters like Lakshmi, Sarasvati, Parvati, and Kali. They were worshipped as goddesses embodying all virtues of life. Prayers are offered to Lakshmi for desiring wealth; Sarasvati for progress in fine arts – music, dance, and visual arts; Parvati for shakti; and Kali for eliminating what is evil in life. Not only were these deities held in great esteem but we also witnessed that mothers held more power than the bread winner male of the household. Mothers obviously had the purse power. Daughters were loved as they were the symbols of female shakti as well as bringing prosperity to the family.
Bue some things have changed and changed for the worse.
Why is India now touted as a land of atrocities, sexual violence against women, and of male perpetrators who are invading female privacy. Women are harassed at work and outside the work. Where are the moral values that are hyped and emphasized in its ancient society?
Nirbhaya was the case of gang rape of a young women in 2012. That incident of brutality shocked not only India but Indians and non-Indians abroad as well. Sexual violence has been on the increase in India for now for a number of years.
Most recently, in Uttar Pradesh, another woman from India's marginalized Dalit community died after being gang-raped. News media reported that another case of gang rape followed days after the first one and she also died.
Many incidences of crime against women do not get reported because it happens within the confines of a home by a known relative or friend of the family. Women are sworn to secrecy or threatened for their life to not disclose the name of the perpetrator. Why is this happening in a county that is on the cusp of innovation and modernization? India has been recognized for its increasing economic powers in Indo-Pacific region. A land of sages, where self-restraints, faith in almighty and morality are placed on a high pedestal.
An American media reported recently that the National Crime Records Bureau of India has listed, on an average, 87 cases of assault on a women every day. They also elaborated by saying that an increase of 7 percent of crimes against women were reported in 2019 as compared to previous years.
Why there are no social reforms happening fast enough? India is getting publicity for its sprawling tall buildings, multi-story malls with designer item shops catering to newly rich middle class, and the most advanced mass-transit system happening in metropolitan cities. It is said that the awareness of keeping the country clean, making roads wider, installing toilets for cleanliness, and cleaning the rivers is great and work is going on fast and furiously. The prime minister of India raised the slogan, “Bedi padao and beti bachao” to put focus on women’s empowerment through education and protection. Then what is causing this rise in sexual abuse of women. Where is the protection for women’s safety when crimes against them are rising?
It appears that in India or anywhere, for human entertainment the outlets are music, dance and good food; however, recent availability of intoxicating products in the form of cigarettes, hukkah smoking, vaping, hard drugs, and alcohol could be one of the several causes that can be pointed out for people to act irresponsibly. Vaping and buying drugs can happen for those who can afford to purchase these items. Which means people can either afford to pay the price or they indulge in crimes to get the money to purchase these products. Under intoxication people perform irrationally. Unfortunately, it is women, kids, and the poor who become the victims.
Perhaps another reason could be the low-grade movies that some people watch for thrills to overcome life’s drudgery. While consuming some illegal substances to feel good and forget their life challenges, they look for happiness, including sexual pleasures, wherever they can find them. When on-screen young men see a beautiful heroine romancing the hero, that can lead them to fantasizing for a real-life experience. For that to happen in real life they seek wherever and whenever an opportunity strikes. Intimacy takes time but rape can provide immediate gratification.
India has many people living in poverty and they may not find intimacy opportunities at home due to the family around in a small space and they look for fulfilment outside the home, and away from their immediate family and friends to fill the emptiness felt due to scarce opportunities available for life’s pleasures through physical intimacy in the privacy of home.
It is a very complex situation and requires social scientists, community leaders, law makers, justice system and political leadership to work jointly to ensure the safety of the women. Women need protection in the workplace, in society, in educational institutions, in hospitals, females while incarcerated, and while out of their homes performing their day to day routine duties. India must take care of this challenge swiftly and justly so that women feel protection of their family, society, and the judicial system.
Angela Anand
Via E-mail
