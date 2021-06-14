To date, India has seen 20.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and over a quarter of a million deaths. As crematoriums overflow with victims in the second wave of crisis, leading experts estimate that the actual figures are much higher.
The deteriorating healthcare system is breaking grim records in the worst ways imaginable. On April 30, 2021, India confirmed an all-time high of over 400,000 new infections. A spike in cases has led to an extremely contagious variant found in India containing two mutations. Every single day that the outbreak rages, the potential for new variants and new resistant mutations increases. While one-third of the U.S. is fully vaccinated, only 2% of the population in India is fully vaccinated, as vaccination efforts are limited by the availability of vaccines.
The people of India are in immediate need of life-saving drugs, oxygen, PPE, and other ICU equipment. ICA is working with its network of NGOs to procure and deliver these materials across India where the communities are being ravaged by COVID-19 and do not have the essential items to slow down the pandemic spread.
This pandemic cannot end unless we help. Immediately.
ICA’s COVID Disaster Relief Fund:
ICA is distributing to hard hit areas and remote tribal villages the following: *Oximeters
*Medicine and sanitization kits
*Testing centers and isolation facilities
*Dry food packets for displaced migrant workers
*Helping orphaned children connect with orphanages
*Washable masks.
ICA
Sunnyvale, California
