The Vienna Convention on Consular Relations and the Vienna Convention of Diplomatic Relations mandate the establishment of Honorary Consulates and full-fledged foreign Embassies across various cities of the world. The Honorary Consulates and Embassies function effectively to bridge educational, scientific, cultural, consular, and trade ties of the home country with the foreign country.
India should now take a surge in leading from the front to foster new and strong diplomatic relationships with additional counterparts in the European Union, ASEAN countries, Asia Pacific countries, Middle East nations, African and American countries. There is a need to take forward this relationship with the establishment of new Honorary Consulates and full-fledged Embassies in New Delhi and across other popular cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai.
It is also ironic to note that many popular cities such as Bengaluru (the IT Hub) do not have enough diplomatic representations through full-fledged Consulate offices of countries such as the United States of America, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand, etc., to name a few. Further, the Standing Committee on External Affairs should work in tandem with the Ministry of External Affairs and take positive steps to recommend the establishment of new Honorary Consulates and Embassies across India.
Varun Dambal
Bangalore, India
