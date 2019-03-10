Overseas Friends of BJP-USA hails India’s action on terror camps in Pakistan last week, when the Indian Air Force conducted precision bombing raids on three sites in Balakot, Chakothi, and Muzaffarabad to preemptively destroy Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training centers. Bagalkot camp is the biggest terrorist training center of JeM in which at least 325 terrorists and 25 trainers were killed during the Indian Air Force action. One should recall that Jaish-e-Mohammed took responsibility for the dastardly attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir state in India only 12 days earlier.
Krishna Reddy Anugula, OFBJP president, said that the country is in safe hands and under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India has demonstrated its zero-tolerance policy for terrorism and terrorists. “This is New India that exhibits courage and determination to protect its people from the pure evil of terrorism,” he added.
Adapa Prasad, OFBJP vice president, said that India has been a victim of terrorism for the last three decades. He said, “India, as a sovereign nation has the right to protect its citizens and acted in a responsible manner in executing non-military strikes.” He said that India and the global Indian Diaspora commends the Modi government for taking such a bold and justified action to eradicate Pakistan sponsored terrorism.
Vasudev Patel, OFJBP general secretary, hailed the daring operation and saluted the Indian Air Force for its commendable job.
Overseas Friends of BJP-USA
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.