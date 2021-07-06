Though I feel sorry for the Indian people’s suffering due to the recent spike in COVID cases, I had seen it coming. The pandemic has turned into a catastrophe with daily new cases of 350,000 and thousands who are unaccounted for are dying. The TV pictures are gruesome. It is sad that though India boasts being the largest manufacturer of COVID and other vaccines in the world, it failed to vaccinate its population quick enough to prevent the spread and contain it.
The problem lies not with government’s handling of the pandemic right from the start, but with politicians, sports and Bollywood people’s uncontrolled propaganda. Doctors and hospitals also serve the rich and not the poor; that’s why poor people die at the roadside. There is also a black market going on in covid medical supplies.
There is no easy solution to this catastrophe, even with help from western countries. India needs a long-term solution to prevent future manmade disasters like COVID by controlling the growth of its population. Based on the land area, India’s population should be capped at 500 million. If people won’t take matter in their own hands, Mother Nature will fix it by catastrophic events like COVID, floods, earthquakes and fire.
Girish Modi
Decatur, Georgia
