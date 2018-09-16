In the Indian State of Kerala, this was the time of year to mark the harvest festival of Onam with feasts, dancing and boat races. Instead, Nature greeted the residents with torrential rains which may be the state’s worst flooding in a century – another ominous sign of the impacts of climate change. More than 1 million have been displaced. The torrential rains have taken the lives of hundreds with no sign of retreat.
The Modi government finds itself in another embarrassing situation over its lackluster aid to flood stricken Kerala.
The Modi government doesn’t have the resources or perhaps has chosen to withhold assistance to the ultra-left Kerala government. For decades India has been more concerned with its international image of self-sufficiency than helping its less fortunate brethren.
Foreign governments were quick to offer assistance. The United Arab Emirates offered $100 million which the Modi government turned down, infuriating the flood victims. Kerala sought 22 billion rupees and received only 6 billion rupees. The UAE has a long association with Kerala.
Congress member Shashi Tharoor from Kerala was furious denouncing the Modi government as “churlish and irresponsible” to turn down foreign aid when Kerala’s needs “vastly exceeds anything that the central government can provide.”
Other countries are not burdened with self-pride. Japan, where the GDP is 20 times that of India, accepted outside help following the devastating earthquake in 2011.
With an excess rainfall of 30% in the last two months, there is still no end in sight. Kerala needs all the help it can get. To refuse help from foreign governments is shortsighted and a travesty.
Tejinder Uberoi
Los Altos, Calif.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.