The first two months of year 2021 have been challenging and threatening for the NDA government in New Delhi under Prime Minister Modi.
First came the deadly pandemic Corona virus challenge which destroyed much of the nation’s economy, killed millions and left the world clueless as what to expect in the near future. India started with strong measures with early shutdowns of the entire nation twice and a majority of the states followed the center’s guidelines and, thus, India prevented a rapid spread of the virus.
The Indian government invested in a big way in finding a vaccine and took the help of some British companies, and came up with a great vaccine that got approved by experts from many countries and WHO. India started vaccinating people in the medical profession first, then people with many co-morbid conditions and people 75 years of age and older. Last week the country has started giving shots to people 50 and above. The incidence of new infections is very low in India and recovery is more than 95%.
India has started donating vaccines to many neighboring countries like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and, now, many nations have come forward to buy vaccines from India. Mexico and many nations have bought the vaccine and now Canada has got the vaccine; the Canadian prime minister says that if any country needs to be recognized for its contribution to controlling of coronavirus, it is India.
The second biggest, well planned threat to destabilize India came on Jan. 26, when thousands of farmers from Punjab invaded New Delhi with their tractors and threatened to enter the Republic Day parade. The home ministry agreed to allow them to march after the main event with the dignitaries concluded. The farmers agreed to do this but soon changed their mind and started to march, breaking the barricades and attacking the police and many innocent people; still, the police did not open fire.
The victory parade has started for India. The UK prime minister wants India to be a special invitee for G7 summits. The Indian economy has moved forward in spite of the pandemic and other natural disasters and border conflicts. The Chinese apps market fell to 29% in 2020 while the Indian apps market share went up by 38%. India is growing at the expense of China under Modi. Amazon is going to start its biggest manufacturing unit in India and products will carry the label ‘Made in India’. Finally, China has agreed to withdraw its troops to its original positions and has started negotiations.
India is winning the West in a big way.
Rangaesh Gadasalli
Via E-mail
