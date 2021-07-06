I did find the Indian American Attitudes Survey responses interesting, however, being an Indian American myself, who has lived in the U.S. for about 53 years, I too have some strong opinions on the issue of discrimination.
It is definitely true that during the four-year regime of former President Donald Trump, discrimination against non-whites skyrocketed and so did the hate crimes because the white supremacists felt emboldened by Trump’s racist inclinations. However, now that we have a president who is a polar opposite of Trump, namely, Joe Biden, I expect some improvements but it won’t happen overnight; it’s going to take its own time.
One of the main reasons Indian Americans are discriminated against or neglected benignly by mainstream Americans is because we are so different from them. While we speak the same language, our appearance, culture, religion, priorities, way of thinking, and way of doing things are so different that we don’t assimilate in the society as well as they expect us to, which incentivizes them to “otherize” us. Fortunately, our children don’t suffer from these handicaps, therefore, they face much less discrimination.
I was unsurprised to learn that 25 percent Indian Americans thought that perpetrators of discrimination were fellow Indian Americans. I personally have had some bad experiences with Indian American coworkers who tried to hurt me professionally through backstabbing. It had something to do with professional envy and tendency to fiercely compete with fellow Indians, instead of mainstream Americans. Indian Americans must unite as community if they wish to survive and thrive.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
