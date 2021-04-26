I enjoyed reading your article, “New IFS Study Finds Indian Americans Rank at the Top in Family Stability.” What I found most striking was Wang’s statement, “After controlling for education, income and age, Indian immigrants are more than twice likely to be in an intact family than native-born Indian Americans,” which lends credence to Wang’s conclusion that “culture plays a big role in making immigrants stand out because education and income alone cannot explain this family advantage of first-generation immigrants.”
The Indian culture under which Indian immigrants were raised in India prior to emigration to the U.S. can explain their emphasis on education, which helps them in acquiring a high education level, which leads to getting high-paying jobs.
Indian culture also values the importance of good marriage, raising well-balanced children, and making every effort to keep the family intact. There is little or no tolerance for extramarital affairs or having children out of wedlock. An intact family facilitates focusing on the task at hand. There is an old adage, “The best gift the parents can give to their children is a good marriage.”
In contrast to the American culture, which glorifies rugged individualism, Indian culture lays emphasis on collectivism and the greater good.
Other factors that can explain the success of Indian immigrants are: good command of English language, necessity to work hard for the very survival in a foreign land, lead a disciplined life to make sure not to get into trouble, and live thriftily to ensure financial security.
Pradeep Srivastava
Albany, California
