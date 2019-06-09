It was very inspiring to watch the world's biggest democracy vote with such enthusiasm. The result was also a stunning eye-opener, especially to all the pessimistic pseudo intellectuals and poll pundits who were totally off the mark.
However, the most entertaining part of the Indian elections this time was the total wipe-out of the so-called opposition parties and their much touted Mahagatbandhan whose sole aim was to defeat the BJP (read Modi) and somehow come back to power. Their total disarray and shock after their humiliating defeat makes one thing clear – theirs was not a Mahagatbandhan but a Mahagatiyabandhan as they did not have the best interests of the nation nor the Indian people at heart.
In elections, it is always the people who matter and one should never underestimate them or take them for granted. The people of India have spoken clearly and with one voice – Jai Hind!
Radhikaa Hazurasingh
Union City, Calif.
