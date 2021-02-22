Indian farmers are angry with Prime Minister’s Modi’s policies of neoliberalism and inequality. Hundreds of thousands have marched in New Delhi demanding repeal of new laws that maintain agricultural products at historic lows. This is a complete betrayal of promises made to famers in the 2014 election.
In a bid to win over farmers, Modi's BJP party said in its 2014 general election manifesto that all crop prices should be fixed at a minimum of 50% higher than the production costs. In 2016, Modi promised to boost the country's agriculture sector with a target of doubling the income of farmers by 2022. But many farmers are no longer able to maintain a living wage and have been driven into bankruptcy and suicide. This comes as COVID rages through India.
India’s working class has endorsed the demands of the farmers. Many artists and poets returned their civilian awards. Punjab’s famous athletes sent their medals to Modi in solidarity with the farmers. It was a tremendous show of unity and solidarity, when millions of workers were saying, “We are with the farmers.”
With unemployment hovering around 27% many farmers are unable to survive. In just two years, from 2018 to 2019, over 20,000 farmers died by suicide. Meanwhile, the richest man in India, Mukesh Ambani, made $12 million an hour since the lockdown began.
The farmers’ agitation rattled the Modi government prompting them to imprison opposition leaders. Delhi’s Chief Minister Kejriwal has openly come out in support of the farmers’ demands to roll back Modi’s agricultural policies. But Modi has dismissed the protests as a “conspiracy by the opposition.” Little wonder that Modi and Donald Trump became such bosom friends.
Let us hope the powerful voices of India’s courageous farmers will change the prime minister’s mind. To introduce such unpopular polices during a raging pandemic is excessive cruel and short-sighted.
Jagjit Singh
Los Altos, California
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.