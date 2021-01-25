Indian farmers are angry with Prime Minister’s Modi’s policies of neoliberalism and inequality. Hundreds of thousands marched in New Delhi demanding repeal of new laws that maintain agricultural products at historic lows. This is a complete betrayal of promises made to famers in the 2014 election.
In a bid to win over farmers, Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party said in its 2014 general election manifesto that all crop prices should be fixed at a minimum of 50% higher than the production costs. In 2016, Modi promised to boost the country's agriculture sector with a target of doubling the income of farmers by 2022. Agriculture is the main source of income for more than half of India’s 1.3 billion people. Many farmers are no longer able to maintain a living wage and have been driven into bankruptcy and suicide. An estimated 250 million workers participated in the strike.
Let us hope the powerful voices of India’s courageous farmers will change the prime minister’s mind. To introduce such unpopular polices during a raging pandemic is excessive cruel and short-sighted.
Jagjit Singh
Los Altos, California
