Shammi Rana has said that the world is slowly but steadily rising from the virus that has crippled it for nearly two years now. In the wake of the virus, we are organizing an International Traditional Sports Day 2021 for the first time virtually. This is a worldwide event celebrating the diversity and the culture of the locals helping them secure their traditions. The games also would help boost tourism, local traditions, and culture of the host country.
The International Council of Traditional Sports and Games, or ICTSG, is the official umbrella organization for all traditional sports and indigenous games, as well as organizers of traditional sports games and sport-related international associations. It also facilitates the understanding of TSG in terms of cultural identity and diversity. It gives exposure to opportunities that mainstream sports can’t provide.
UNESCO is backing traditional sports and games to expand intercultural awareness, making geographically distant cultures more reachable, enable youth development and advance ethical sports practices. This fits into UNESCO’s goal of building peace, eradicating poverty, and promoting sustainable development alongside giving a flavor of the different cultures across the globe.
The International Council of Traditional Sports and Games was established at the 4th Collective Consultation Meeting on Traditional Sports and Games, UNESCO, on Aug. 14, 2018 at Istanbul Turkey, which was attended by more than 80 participants from 40 countries including sports ministers, government officials, representatives of UNESCO permanent delegations and international organizations. The International Council of Traditional Sports and Games acts as an international organization aiming to serve as an international platform for the preservation, promotion, and development of traditional sport and games at the global level, and play an integral part in socio-economic development, cultural heritage promotion, environmental sustainability, a healthy lifestyle, and a peace-building process.
The International Council of Traditional Sports and Games better promotes International Traditional Sports Day. In fact, it makes it more meaningful through its diverse actions in favor of TSG. For example, ICTSG organizes TSG events. This puts more emphasis on TSG. One of the main projects of the ICTG that will promote TSG and the International Traditional Sports Day is the World Traditional Sports and Games. Such an event will draw more interest to TSG, contribute to the gathering of people under important values as solidarity, fair play, and cultural awareness while giving a boost to tourism.
The International Council of Traditional Sports and Games is being led by Khalil Ahmed Khan, who was appointed as president in 2018. Alongside him, Shammi Rana was appointed as secretary-general. Previously he was appointed as rapporteur of the UNESCO Traditional Sports and Games Ad Hoc Advisory Committee in 2017 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization.
In his UNESCO role, Rana promotes the mission of Traditional Sports and Games. In the wake of the pandemic, the events are being organized online and the world is the stage to showcase the skills and culture of the community. The International Day of Traditional Sports and Games will be celebrated on Aug. 14, 2021 virtually. To catch all the action and keep up to date with the recent development, one can follow TSG’s official social handles.
The International Traditional Sports Day 2021 is worth celebrating to increase positive attitudes much needed in the world. Some of these attitudes are cultural tolerance, inclusion, and peace, said Khan.
International Council of Traditional Sports and Games
Via E-mail
