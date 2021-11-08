The worldwide International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) community is shocked and saddened by the recent series of violent events directed against the Hindu minority community in Bangladesh, including our own ISKCON temples and members.
With heavy hearts, we pray for the souls of two of our own Vaishnava devotees, Pranta Chandra das, and Jatan Chandra Saha, who were murdered during these attacks. We also pray for ISKCON member Nimai Chandra das, who remains hospitalized in a critical condition.
Between Oct. 13 and 17, multiple temples, homes, shops, and individuals were attacked across several districts of the country. Several innocent members of the Hindu minority were killed for no reason other than their religious affiliation. Temples and private properties were burned, vandalized, and destroyed. There have been many reports of continued attacks on Hindus across Bangladesh in the last two days.
ISKCON is grateful for the recent statements of support for the Hindu community from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The UN has urged the Bangladesh government to conduct an impartial inquiry into the attacks. UN resident coordinator in Bangladesh Mia Seppo said that the recent attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, fueled by hate speech on social media, are against the values of the Constitution and need to stop.
ISKCON calls upon the Bangladesh government to take swift action to bring an end to the violence against minorities that has undermined the peace and well-being of Bangladeshi society and to take tangible steps to ensure the long-term safety and well-being of all Bangladeshi citizens. That includes to:
1. Bring to justice the perpetrators of these recent terrible crimes. The criminals behind these murderous attacks must be held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
2. Take immediate, tangible, and substantial steps to provide security to minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Buddhists.
In a spirit of unity, massive protests were organized by the Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council, of which ISKCON is an active member. Events were held in the cities of Dhaka, Chittagong, Sylhet and other parts of Bangladesh. Protestors demanded that the perpetrators of violence be held accountable, and the safety of all Bangladeshi minorities be ensured. Similar protests are planned in the coming days across Bangladesh. In other parts of the world, too, protests are being staged in support of Bangladeshi Hindus and other minorities.
Anuttama Dasa,
Minister of Communications,
ISKCON
Via E-mail
