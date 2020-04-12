Just last week, Sen. Bernie Sanders announced he was suspending his presidential campaign. Senator Sanders has put his heart and soul into not only running for president, but for the causes and issues he has been dedicated to his whole life. Sanders and his supporters have changed the dialogue in America. But more than any one issue or set of issues, they have been a powerful voice for a fairer and more just America. While Sanders and presidential candidate Joe Biden may not agree on how we might get there, we agree on the ultimate goal for these issues and many more.
Former Vice President Joe Biden is Donald Trump’s worst nightmare. And you don’t have to take my word for it. Even Trump’s own advisors have admitted Trump is terrified of running against Biden. The choice for the American people could not be clearer: Donald Trump is a man of chaos and cruelty; Joe Biden is a man of character and compassion. Donald Trump has failed every test of presidential leadership and broken just about every promise he’s made, including during this public health crisis; Joe Biden has a decades-long record of delivering results for the American people.
Now more than ever, we need a change in leadership to get our country on the right track. The COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare the utter incompetence, inexperience, and ineffectiveness of Donald Trump. His failure to prepare for this crisis and to listen to health experts has cost people their jobs, their savings, and even their lives. In times of crisis, we need a president with the experience and empathy to lead the way forward. We need Joe Biden.
The American people know the Democratic Party has their back. They know Democrats are the only party fighting to protect their health care, their jobs, their homes, and their future. They know Democrats are the only party fighting to end gun violence, combat climate change, and protect reproductive rights. They know Democrats are the only party who will give them a fair shake – no matter what they look like, where they come from, who they love, or how they pray. That’s why they’re ready to elect Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
Ajay Bhutoria
National Finance Committee,
Biden for President 2020
Via E-mail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.