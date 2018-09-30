A real American war hero, a patriot to the core, U.S. Senator and presidential candidate, I pay tribute to John McCain. A true friend of India and Indian Americans.
I had the pleasure of serving in his presidential campaign and his nomination as Republican Party candidate for the presidency, being a Republican national delegate at the Minneapolis convention.
We will miss a great patriot and humanitarian. God bless his soul.
Sampat Shivangi
National president
Indian American Forum for Political Education
Via E-mail
